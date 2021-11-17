Woman arrested on DWI charge after person hit by car in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was arrested on a DWI charge Wednesday after a pedestrian was hit by a car in east Austin.

The Austin Police Department says Madilyn Biscoe, 27, was arrested in connection with the crash that took place around 12:40 a.m. at East 12th and Chicon Streets. An attorney for Biscoe wasn’t listed online yet.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported the person hit by the car was taken to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Madilyn Biscoe, 27 (APD Photo0

APD says it doesn’t have updated information on the condition of the pedestrian.