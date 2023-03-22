AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person died over the weekend after they were hit by an SUV in east Austin.

Austin Police Department officers responded to a crash between an SUV and a pedestrian just before 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the 7700 block of Decker Lane.

Austin-Travis County EMS originally said the crash was in the 7900 block.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. APD is still working to identify them.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 23rd fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 23 fatalities for the year.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.