One critically injured, taken to the hospital after east Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after crashing into a bridge in east Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said crews responded to the crash, which happened off the Ed Bluestein Boulevard northbound service road just before 10 p.m. The area is near Thurgood Avenue and Smith Road.

The person was pinned but has since been extricated and given CPR, ATCEMS said. They are being taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, the agency reported.

ATCEMS asks drivers to avoid the area as investigators may still be working.