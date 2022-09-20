AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis Count EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to a crash involving at least four vehicles on FM 969 near Regency Drive.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 6400 block of FM 969, which is just east of the 183 toll.

ATCEMS tweeted that five patients were injured. They also wrote that there are three ambulances, two District Commanders, and one EMS physician assigned to the incident.

Five people are being transported to Dell Seton Medical Center. One adult was declared a trauma alert with serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries. Three teenagers have potentially serious injuries.

The fifth person had minor injuries, EMS said.

The Austin Police Department said officers were stopping traffic and diverting it south on Ed Bluestein Blvd. The road reopened to traffic at about 9:20 p.m.