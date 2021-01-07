APD identifies man who died in Dec. 29 east Austin construction zone crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police has identified the man who died Dec. 29 in an east Austin crash.

Alan Carrillo, 35, died at the hospital following an APD officer discovering his car “oddly-positioned against a concrete wall” in the construction area of Ed Bluestein Boulevard, according to an APD press release. Carrillo didn’t have a pulse when the officer went to help him, and the officer performed CPR until paramedics arrived at the scene. The officer arrived at the scene at 9:48 p.m.

Carrillo was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center, but was pronounced dead at 10:43 p.m., police said.

Police say they are investigating the crash further, and if anyone has information on what happened, they should call APD’s vehicular homicide unit at 512-974-6873.

It was Austin’s 87th deadly crash of 2020 and 93rd fatality, police said. At the same time in 2019, Austin had 87 traffic deaths.