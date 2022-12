AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in east Austin Tuesday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter the crash happened at 5:35 p.m. in the Levander Loop area, near where East Cesar Chavez and East 7th Streets meet Ed Bluestein Boulevard.

ATCEMS performed CPR on the driver of the motorcycle, who was transported to Dell Seton with critical life-threatening injuries.

Drivers should expect closures and delays in the area.