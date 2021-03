AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in east Austin Thursday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 9:40 p.m. for the East St. Johns Avenue and Cameron Road intersection. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The agency said to expect road closures and delays as investigators work in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.