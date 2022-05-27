AUSTIN (KXAN) — Run out of gas? You need a HERO.

HERO stands for Highway Emergency Response Operator, and it helps stranded drivers who run out of gas, need a tire change and more.

“So far this year, they responded to 4,700 calls for tire changes, jumpstarts and fuel requests,” said Bradley Wheelis with the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT and the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization provide the service free of charge.

HERO helped 1,700 drivers with fuel last year, and so far, 800 this year.

“Anytime folks run out of gas, if they call HERO, our folks are on their way. They will help with a little bit of gas to get you to the next gas station,” said Wheelis.

HERO trucks patrol I-35, US 183, US 290, SH 71 and MoPac in the greater Austin area from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Service is available on I-35 seven days a week, including Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you need a HERO call (512) 974-HERO.