1 critically injured in SH 71 crash after police terminate pursuit of stolen truck

Police say driver of stolen truck crashed with another car near Austin’s airport. Photo by Chris Nelson.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say the driver of a stolen truck crashed into another car minutes after officers decided to stop chasing the driver.

The chase started early Tuesday morning around 12:30 a.m. Police say officers ran the license plate of the truck after noticing the person behind the wheel driving recklessly in the downtown area near Sixth and Red River streets.

Officers backed off the chase when they reached Riverside Drive and Montopolis Drive because of the potential danger to other drivers on the road. Ten minutes after police terminated the chase, police responded to a crash near the airport on Cardinal Loop and State Highway 71. Police say the driver of the stolen truck hit another car. The driver was taken to the hospital.

FINAL: Pin-in collision at Cardinal Loop/E SH 71 SvRd WB; #ATCEMSMedics are transporting 3 adult patients to South Austin Medical Center, 1 with critical life-threatening injuries & 2 with serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries. Continued traffic delays expected. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 2, 2021

In a tweet posted by Austin-Travis County EMS after the crash, medics reported an unconscious patient and two others with trauma. EMS later sent another tweet updating the conditions of the people involved. One was sent to South Austin Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and the other two were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries not considered life-threatening.