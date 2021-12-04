Two downtown hotels without water as crews work to repair water main break

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Four Seasons and the LINE hotels are without water Saturday after Austin Water crews responded to a leak near a water main, a spokesperson said. The hotels have remained open.
There is a street closure at Cesar Chavez Street between Brazos Street and San Jacinto Boulevard as crews work to fix the issue.
That closure has been there since Friday night, a spokesperson said. They had scheduled repairs on the main for Sunday night but moved the fix to a priority one repair Friday night to find and fix the issue.
A spokesperson says as of Saturday night, crews have located the problem and begun repairs. They hope to have a fix by later Saturday evening.
Austin Water will put an update out on Twitter as soon as the repair is done and traffic is back to normal.