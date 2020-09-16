Temporary bike lanes on Congress Avenue to become permanent

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Temporary bike lanes on Congress Avenue will soon become permanent protected ones.

The permanent lanes will replace those on the stretch of Congress between Riverside Drive and 11th Street that have been there since June.

The new design will help improve safety and address common crash patterns on the road, the City of Austin said. The lanes will use flexible delineator posts and parking stops.

The project will add new left-turn lanes and signals upgrades at Cesar Chavez, 5th and 6th streets too, the city said.

New dedicated right-turn lanes will also be placed at northbound Cesar Chavez Street, Barton Springs Road and northbound Riverside Drive, along with yellow-flashing right-turn arrows.

Work starts Sept. 20 and is expected to be finished in about four weeks. You can find more information about the project online.