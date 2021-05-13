Downtown Austin street shut down for repairs to severed gas line

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers should avoid an area in downtown Austin after construction equipment severed a natural gas line Thursday afternoon.
The Austin Fire Department reported on Twitter the damaged gas line is located on Trinity Street near the intersection with East Second Street. Firefighters said crews are monitoring gas levels in the Marriott hotel nearby as well as the Austin Convention Center.
Firefighters are warning people they should expect “lengthy delays” since the Texas Gas Service will have to dig to shut off the line.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.