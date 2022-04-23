AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, but aren’t feeling social enough to fight crowds, downtown Austin is not your destination.

Here’s why: University of Texas’s family weekend kicks off, the Longhorn baseball team takes on Baylor, the football team has its orange and white scrimmage, the Lion King on Broadway performs at the Bass Concert Hall and Bon Jovi performs at the Moody Center, among other events.

Here is a list of Saturday events:

UT and Austin Transportation officials ask you plan your parking and travel ahead of time, keeping in mind the crowds that will be out and about this weekend.

Austin Mobility said it is working with Austin Police to relieve any problems by:

Having a traffic control plan for the events happening at Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the new Moody Center and Bass Concert Hall

Monitoring signal timing and making adjustments in real-time to help reduce traffic congestion.

Engaging micro-mobility providers to ensure devices do not accumulate and impede pedestrian or emergency vehicle access.

(Courtesy: Austin Transportation)

“All of this information is going to be at texassports.com/madeinaustin. You can get fan maps, parking maps, all the details about the entire day,” Charles Branch, with UT Athletics, said.