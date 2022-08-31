AUSTIN (KXAN) — A deadly crash at Interstate 35 southbound at East Cesar Chavez in downtown Austin is shutting down lanes of the highway, according to Austin Police. Traffic backups are stretching for miles.

Police said several downtown entrance ramps to southbound I-35 are also being closed off in addition to the main lanes being blocked. The Texas Department of Transportation said traffic is being diverted to the frontage road.

Traffic was being diverted to the I-35 southbound frontage road after a deadly crash on the main lanes of the highway at East Cesar Chavez. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

Police said the deadly crash involved a pedestrian and occurred around 5:23 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed medics pronounced one adult dead at the scene.

The agency is asking drivers to take an alternate route.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for more details.