AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Downtown Alliance announced Friday it would close roads effective immediately throughout downtown.

From June 15 through June 19, Guadalupe between Sixth and Eight Streets will be closed. Seventh Street between San Antonio and Lavaca Streets will also be closed. The Austin entity is closing the roads so that contractors can dismantle a tower crane.

Further from July 21 to July 23, the intersection of Guadalupe and 17th streets is expected to close. This closure will happen due to another dismantling of a construction tower crane.

“We apologize for the late communication on street closures impacting downtown June 15 through June 19,” an Austin Downtown Alliance spokesperson added.