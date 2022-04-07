AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s going to be a big, big party, and it’s going to cause some traffic.

Elon Musk and 15,000 others will celebrate his new gigafactory Thursday just outside Austin in Del Valle. To put that into perspective, the entire population of Del Valle was about 17,000 people in 2019, before that factory was built.

As Travis County commissioners were discussing the company’s safety plan, county staff reported that Tesla will be offering shuttles to try and alleviate some of that traffic. Still, there are sure to be some delays.

The event is happening at 1 Tesla Road. You’re going to want to avoid the area if you don’t want to sit in your car unnecessarily.

People living along Farm-to-Market Road 973 say traffic has already exploded, even without 15,000 people showing up for a party. Residents said the recent spike in traffic is due to the ongoing construction at the new Tesla Gigafactory.

KXAN previously reported that TxDOT is aware the area is growing and getting busier — and is working on it. It has several projects planned it said will enhance safety and mobility. Projects include widening the road by adding one lane in each direction with a continuous center-turn lane between Farm to Market Road 969 and Thyone Drive. A new traffic signal at the intersection of FM 973 and Harold Green Road is coming as well as turn lanes along FM 973.