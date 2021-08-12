Do you know where the school zones are located on your daily commute?

If you're caught speeding in a school zone, you could be looking at a fine of up to $500.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many of our local schools are bustling once again with students, faculty and staff. The same goes for school zones as they’ll be alerting drivers to slow down, put away distractions and watch for students.

The Austin Police Department will be working to make sure kids arrive safely to the classroom.

It’s a new challenge this year with the temporary suspension of the motorcycle enforcement unit. Austin Police say they are using this as an opportunity to assist local school district police department partners on monitoring school zones.

Depending on call load, APD officers will monitor school zones within their assigned areas.

The appropriate thing to do if you see those red and blue lights behind you in a school zone is to then locate a safe space that does not impede school buses, pedestrian traffic or entry and exits to the school.

If you must continue past the school zone, a driver should slow down and activate a turn signal to indicate to the officer its intention to pull over.

With all this being said, do you know if there are any along your commute? Now is the time to get familiar with where they are located — if at all — on your drive.