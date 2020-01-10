Deadly rollover crash in Dripping Springs shuts down road

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A man is dead after being ejected from his car in a deadly crash in Dripping Springs, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

A-TCEMS says the rollover crash happened at 21725 Hamilton Pool Road near Grand Summit Boulevard at 3:16 p.m. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the driver crashed into a tree as well.

The roadway is completely shut down and heavy delays and closures are expected in the area.

This is a developing story, we will update with more information.