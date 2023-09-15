BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Part of Interstate 35 northbound in Buda was shut down early Friday morning after a deadly crash involving three vehicles.

The Buda Police Department said the interstate was shut down near exit 220/Main Street. The department posted about the incident on social media at 4:31 a.m.

According to BPD, three vehicles were involved in the crash. It’s not clear how many people were killed in the crash, or the exact cause, but police said it was potentially due to a driver going the wrong way.

Police asked drivers to use alternate routes and plan for delays.

The department was not able to provide a timeline on when the interstate would be reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.