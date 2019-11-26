Deadly crash shuts down U.S. 281 near Johnson City

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A portion of U.S. Highway 281 near Johnson City is closed Tuesday morning due to a deadly crash.

The call of the crash came in at 6:51 a.m. According to a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation, traffic in both directions on U.S. 281 between Johnson City and Round Mountain is closed.

Deadly crash on U.S. 281 between Johnson City and Round Mountain (KXAN Photo / Todd Bailey)

The Texas Department of Public Safety says two vehicles were involved and two people were killed in the crash. Traffic is being diverted or turned around at Farm to Market Road 1323.

They have not released details on when the road would be reopened.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it with more information.

