AUSTIN (KXAN) — The roadway at I-35 and Rundberg/Braker lanes is back open after a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pick-up truck overnight.

The Austin Police Department says it happened just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 35 between Rundberg and Braker lanes.

APD says the driver of a pick-up truck may have been going the wrong way on the interstate when it crashed into the 18-wheeler.

First responders arrived and confirmed that one person was found dead.