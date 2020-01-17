Man killed after vehicle left S.H. 130, struck pillar under S.H. 71 overpass in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One man died after a crash Friday morning near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

An Austin police sergeant said people began calling 911 at about 6:30 a.m. after seeing a vehicle drive off North State Highway 130 and strike a pillar under the East State Highway 71 overpass. Police said the wreck killed the male driver inside the car.

The Austin Police Department’s vehicular homicide unit is now investigating the crash. It’s unclear if the weather played a factor in the wreck.

Police warned drivers about heavy traffic delays in that area, as northbound S.H. 130 has been reduced to one lane because of the investigation.

Austin-Travis County EMS also reported that extended traffic delays are expected in the area, and people should avoid the area if possible.