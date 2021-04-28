Deadly crash involving TxDOT truck closes northbound US 183 flyover to MoPac southbound

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A deadly crash Wednesday involving a Texas Department of Transportation truck closed the flyover from northbound U.S. 183 to southbound MoPac Expressway in north Austin.

The Austin Police Department issued an alert about the crash and closure in north Austin at 9:47 a.m. TxDOT Austin also tweeted about the crash and said drivers could work around the crash by using Burnet Road and Loop 360.

A deadly crash involving a TxDOT truck led to the closure of the northbound US 183 flyover to MoPac southbound Wednesday. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

