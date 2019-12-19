Deadly crash in east Leander will have traffic shut down for several hours

Deadly crash in Leander will have traffic shut down for hours

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Police are at the scene of a deadly crash Thursday afternoon in east Leander. Heavy traffic delays are expected in the area.

The two vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Hero Way. All southbound lanes on Ronald Reagan Boulevard are closed from Hero Way to County Road 264. Additionally, both east and westbound lanes on Hero Way are closed.

In an update tweeted at 1:28 p.m., Leander police said the roads will remain closed for about 6 hours.

This is a developing story, KXAN will update it with more information.