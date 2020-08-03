Bicyclist dead, SH 71 WB shut down after crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bicyclist died after a collision with a vehicle near Brandt Drive on State Highway 71 westbound, just east of the U.S. Highway 183 interchange, in southeast Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene at 5:50 a.m. The agency tweeted the area will be closed, including traffic on SH 71 westbound into Austin from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Traffic is being diverted on to Brandt Drive.

People are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes if possible.