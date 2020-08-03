Bicyclist dead, SH 71 WB shut down after crash

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bicyclist died after a collision with a vehicle near Brandt Drive on State Highway 71 westbound, just east of the U.S. Highway 183 interchange, in southeast Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene at 5:50 a.m. The agency tweeted the area will be closed, including traffic on SH 71 westbound into Austin from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Traffic is being diverted on to Brandt Drive.

People are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes if possible.

A bicyclist died after it was hit by a car on SH 71 near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and US 183 Monday morning. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss