Deadly auto, pedestrian collision closes SH 71 in western Travis County

A person died after a car hit them on SH 71 near Pace Bend Road, and it closed the highway in both directions Wednesday morning. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — State Highway 71 was shut down in western Travis County Wednesday morning due to a fatal auto versus pedestrian collision, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office says.

Authorities say the collision is in the 23400 block of the highway which is near the intersection of Verde Knoll Drive. Traffic is being diverted to Pace Bend Road. Avoid the area if you can.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is on its way to the scene, the sheriff’s office says.

Along with ATCEMS and the sheriff’s office, the Pedernales Fire Department also responded to the scene.

