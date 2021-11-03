DATA: Texas nears 21-year mark of daily traffic fatalities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This weekend marks an unwelcomed and tragic milestone for Texas motorists as the state reaches 21 years of daily traffic fatalities on Nov. 7.

For more than two decades, Texas transportation officials have worked on policy initiatives and grassroots campaigns aimed at addressing continued traffic fatalities. Currently, Texas Department of Transportation officials estimate an average of 10 people die each day in vehicle-related accidents.

In 2020, 3,896 people died on Texas roadways as a result of traffic-related incidents. That figure translates to a 7.54% jump in traffic fatalities when compared to 2019 levels.

According to TxDOT data, a combined 63,434 lives have been lost in Texas roadway accidents between 2003 and 2020. TxDOT developed the #EndTheStreakTX social media campaign as a means of providing drivers and their loved ones safety tips on how to drive distraction-free and assist in minimizing those risks.

The efforts behind #EndTheStreakTX have also been codified in other transportation-related initiatives. In 2019, the Texas Transportation Commission adopted the goal of achieving zero deaths on Texas roadways by 2050, as well as cutting the number of fatal crashes in half by 2035.

“Last year, 20 Texas counties actually had zero deaths on their roadways – that tells me we can end the streak of daily deaths in Texas,” Texas Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan said in a release.

In Austin, transportation officials said current deadly crash volumes are on the rise throughout the city, in correlation with national trends. Data from the National Safety Council estimates traffic fatalities are up 16% from 2020 and 17% from 2019.

The city’s Vision Zero program collects data on traffic fatalities and severe injuries, noting changes over recent years. As of Sept. 30, there were a reported 89 fatalities in Austin thus far in 2021, up from 67 fatalities at that same point in 2020. Overall, there were a total of 9,544 crashes for the year through the end of September, up from 9,036 in 2020.

The vast majority of traffic fatalities occur among motorists, followed by pedestrian deaths. In the year to date, there have been 47 motorist-related fatalities and 24 pedestrian-related deaths. Compared to 2020, there were 48 motorist deaths last year and 34 pedestrian fatalities.