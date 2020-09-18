Crews to open new US 183 South toll road section overnight Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This weekend, drivers on U.S. Highway 183 South will notice a new toll section open.

Overnight Saturday, Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority crews will open the toll lanes between Techni Center Drive and Bolm Road. Drivers heading southbound will get to cruise on the new toll lane section for no additional cost. For drivers heading northbound, they will have to exit onto the Techni Center Drive/U.S. 183 or the “Last Free Exit” if they don’t want to get charged.

Source: Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority

“This is just another step towards the final completion of the project,” Steve Pustelnyk, the transportation agency’s director of community relations.

While work continues during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pustelnyk said there’s been some pros and cons.

“COVID has had some benefits in the sense that there has been less traffic has made it easier for the contractor to do the work, of course, with that comes the additional added effort of trying to protect the workers from the virus,” Pustelnyk said.

Pustelnyk said drivers can expect a couple more traffic changes coming their way within the next couple of months. In about a week, drivers on the new northbound toll lane section will notice a new toll ramp exit allowing them to get off on near the Farm to Market 969/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Loyola Lane area.

“Most of the remaining actual construction work is south of the Colorado River. That’s where the heavy work remains to be done,” he said. “We really only have from Bolm Road to State Highway 71 to finish at this point. A lot of the toll road is completed there so within the next two to three months we anticipate finishing the project.”

He said the project is on track as long as weather does not interfere.

CTRMA officials said if drivers accidentally get on the toll and it’s their first time they will waive the fee if drivers give them a call once they get their bill in the mail.

Airport Blvd. access to northbound U.S. 183 reopens

Just last weekend, crews made some traffic changes between Thompson Lane and Bolm Road.

The northbound U.S. 183 exit to Airport Boulevard, 5th, 7th and Cesar Chavez streets reopened after being closed for more than a year. This change will get rid of a U-Turn detour that caused drivers to go out of their way just to get downtown.