AUSTIN (KXAN) — A deadly crash shut down eastbound Highway 71 near the Austin airport early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 71 near its intersection with Highway 183. All traffic headed east is being diverted onto Highway 183.

As an alternate route, drivers could use Burleson Road to FM 973, to Hwy 71 to access the airport.

According to the Austin Fire Department, one person died after a motorcycle crashed.

The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said on social media drivers should expect huge traffic delays getting to the airport and plan for extra time to arrive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.