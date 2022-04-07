AUSTIN (KXAN) — A crash involving a Mustang Ridge police officer escorting a funeral procession has shut down Interstate 35 northbound lanes near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Thursday, according to the Austin Police Department. That area is near the University of Texas at Austin campus.

The officer, identified by MRPD as Jason Payne, was hit and has been taken to the hospital, APD said. Austin-Travis County EMS said he has serious injuries that aren’t expected to threaten his life. There is a police motorcycle on the ground in between the two right-most lanes. Officers have the area blocked off.

The following videos, courtesy of Ameer Hassan, show the aftermath of the crash and damage to Payne’s motorcycle.

The initial call came in at 11:05 a.m., APD said. KXAN’s Austonian camera shows one northbound lane is open, but many people are taking the MLK Jr. Boulevard exit.

Traffic backed up on Interstate 35 after crash April 7, 2022 (KXAN Photo)

A Mustang Ridge officer was hit during a funeral procession on I-35 April 7, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Brianna Hollis)

The Texas Department of Public Safety is also on scene to help with traffic.