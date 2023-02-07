AUSTIN (KXAN) — Commute time from southwest Austin to downtown was heavily impacted by a crash on northbound MoPac Tuesday morning.

At one point, all northbound lanes of MoPac were closed. They reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

Travel time from the Circle C area to downtown was over an hour for a period of time, and at its peak, the commute would’ve taken 86 minutes.

You can check alerts and real-time driving conditions on our Driving Conditions page.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured as a result of the crash, but we will update this story as we receive more information.