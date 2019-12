AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a semi-truck and it blocked traffic Thursday morning.

The wreck was on Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Georgetown, and it blocked traffic near the intersection of Rattlesnake Boulevard, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies are clearing the scene as of 7:12 a.m., they tweeted.

Deputies are clearing up a crash in 33000 blk of Ronald Reagan. Drive safe. @SheriffChody pic.twitter.com/ZqDBiToP3P — Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) December 19, 2019