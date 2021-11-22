Crash involving fuel truck closes lanes on SH 71, FM 973 in Del Valle

A crash involving two commercial trucks near FM 973 and SH 71 Monday morning blocked lanes. One person was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. (AFD photo)

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a crash involving a fuel truck on State Highway 71 in Del Valle.

The Austin Fire Department tweeted about the crash involving two commercial trucks at the intersection of FM 973 and SH 71, just east of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Austin-Travis County EMS said one person was pinned in one of the trucks and had to be cut out. That person was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Fuel has to be taken out of a truck before lanes can reopen, AFD said.