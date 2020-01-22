Live Now
Crash involving car, 18-wheeler closes SH-130 southbound at FM 812

Traffic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 18-wheeler and a car crashed on SH-130 southbound Wednesday, causing the truck to go off the bridge and land on the road below, Travis County Fire and Rescue ESD 11 says.

SH-130 southbound is closed while crews work to clear the crash. ESD 11 said there are minor injuries.

The semi-truck flipped and fell off SH-130, then landed on the Farm to Market 812 service road near the Circuit of Americas race track, where it spilled fuel, authorities said. The Austin Fire Department was called in to help clean up the fuel.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

