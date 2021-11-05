Power restored for thousands in East Austin after crash involving 18-wheeler takes out poles

Traffic

by: KXAN staff

Posted: / Updated:
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area of Bedford and Webberville in East Austin after an accident. (Courtesy: Austin Fire)

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area of Bedford and Webberville in East Austin after an accident. (Courtesy: Austin Fire)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officials are asking the public to avoid the area of Bedford and Webberville in east Austin after an accident.

The Austin Fire Department said it was responding to the scene of the crash involving an 18-wheeler. The 18-wheeler took out power poles in the area.

Austin Energy is also responding to the scene. It reported that approximately 3,600 customers were without power due to the crash. As of 12:30 p.m., most customers had their power restored. Austin Energy said 150 customers will remain without power while repairs are being done to the damaged poles.

Avoid the area and expect delays.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss