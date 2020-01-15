Crash in north Round Rock shuts down traffic, causes delays

Live Now
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A crash in north Round Rock Wednesday morning has shut down lanes of traffic and caused delays, according to Round Rock police.

According to a tweet from RRPD, the crash happened at the intersection of East Old Settlers Boulevard and West Mesa Park Drive at about 9:20 a.m.

Traffic along East Old Settlers Boulevard has been shut down Mesa Park Drive to Greenhill Drive. The road will be shut down until 11:30 a.m. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story, it will be updated with new information.

