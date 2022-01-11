ATCEMS: Adult, child killed in north Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department are at the scene of a fatal crash with a vehicle rollover in north Austin.

According to ATCEMS, two people, including a child, were killed in the collision at Scofield Ridge Parkway and North MoPac Expressway. Someone may have been ejected during the crash, ATCEMS says.

A third reported patient is expected to refuse medical treatment.

Drivers should expect traffic and closures.

