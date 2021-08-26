Crash, gas leak shuts down traffic in Cedar Park on Wednesday

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FILE - Cedar Park police

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park police say a crash caused a gas leak and roads are shut down as crews try to fix it Wednesday.

CPPD says eastbound traffic on West New Hope is completely shut down and just one westbound lane is open. The crash is near the intersection of West New Hope Drive and North Bell Boulevard.

Traffic is being diverted to Holly Trail, but police ask that people avoid the area entirely as the leak is fixed.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss