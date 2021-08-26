Crash, gas leak shuts down traffic in Cedar Park on Wednesday

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park police say a crash caused a gas leak and roads are shut down as crews try to fix it Wednesday.

CPPD says eastbound traffic on West New Hope is completely shut down and just one westbound lane is open. The crash is near the intersection of West New Hope Drive and North Bell Boulevard.

DRIVERS:

Traffic is impacted at North Bell and West New Hope after a crash caused a gas leak.

We have the eastbound lanes of New Hope shut down and only one westbound lane remains open at this time.

We are diverting traffic at Holly Trail.

Traffic is being diverted to Holly Trail, but police ask that people avoid the area entirely as the leak is fixed.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.