Round Rock (KXAN) – With Back-To-School, morning and evening rush hour traffic in Austin is about to ramp back up. KXAN Traffic Anchor, Erica Brennes, has been highlighting construction zones in or near school zones. One of those is the RM 620 Roundabout project in Round Rock, just west of Interstate 35.

Round Rock ISD returns to school on Aug. 15, and the RM 620 Roundabout project from I-35 to Deep Wood Drive will likely impact commutes to Round Rock High School and Round Rock Christian Academy.

That means it will be busy for Round Rock ISD students, parents and drivers who use RM 620 during their commute.

The project is adding an overpass at Chisholm Trail and Lake Creek Drive, a roundabout at 620 and Chisholm Trail beneath the new overpass, widened lanes, new frontage roads and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.



If this is your route, TxDOT recommends planning for added delays through the construction zone.



“You’ll have a school zone and a construction zone going on at the same time. And, you know, that can be confusing to some drivers. Also, some schools have had some building going on during the summer, and their pickup line may have been moved or their bus line may be in a different place. And you don’t want this to be a surprise on your first day of school,” said Glynda Chu, a TxDOT Austin Spokesperson.

Construction started in early 2020 and is slated to wrap up late this year.

If you’re concerned about a part of your commute reach out to us at reportit@kxan.com