AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the last few months, the quiet summer traffic conditions and lack of rain allowed the construction crews working on the I-35 Capital Express South Project to ramp up work between Ben White Blvd and State Highway 45 Southeast.

That’s where two non-tolled High Occupancy Vehicle, or H-O-V lanes are being built in each direction in South Austin.

Construction on I-35 Capital Express South Project near William Cannon Dr

TxDOT is also reconstructing bridges there, adding pedestrian and bicycle paths, and making additional safety and mobility improvements.

If this is where you commute, plan accordingly for your drive to take even more time than it did the last time school was back in session in the spring.

And remember that speeding through a construction zone can result in a ticket that’s at least $350.

With back to school underway adding to the delays, the fine for not following the laws in school zones and with school buses is hefty.

“A lot of people get confused if they see this stop sign come out of the school bus, but they’re on the other side of the road. They think they can go, but that’s not the case. And those tickets are really expensive. There are over $1,000,” explained TxDOT Austin spokesperson Glynda Chu.

Construction on I-35 Capital Express South started in November of 2022. The $546 million dollar project should wrap in 2028.