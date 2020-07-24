Construction on Hays County ‘Super 2’ highway kicks off Friday

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — More than 15 miles of State Highway 21 in Hays County is undergoing construction. The Texas Department of Transportation is transforming a section of the highway into a “Super 2” highway.

From State Highway 80 to the Caldwell County line, SH 21 will feature paved shoulders to improve safety between San Marcos and Niederwald.

TxDOT said this type of highway will help improve safety by providing “a periodic passing lane on a two-lane rural road.” A Super 2 highway allows the passing lane to alternate from one direction to another, allowing drivers an opportunity to pass in both directions. Plans including building two sections of the Super 2 highway passing lane in both the eastbound and westbound

direction.

Super 2 Highway (Source; TxDOT)

“The improvements will allow vehicles to safely pass on what is currently a narrow 2-lane road,” TxDOT Area Engineer Epi Gonzalez said in a press release Friday. “Ultimately, this project will help motorists arrive safely at their destinations.”

The transportation agency said the Super 2 Highway will start east of FM 1966. The highway’s shoulder improvements will start west of William Pettus Road.

“We’re happy this project has begun,” Hays County Commissioner, Precinct 1, Debbie Ingalsbe said in a press release Friday.

“This project will help ensure our highway system remains as safe as possible,” added Hays County Commissioner, Precinct 2, Mark Jones in Friday’s press release.

TxDOT expects to wrap up construction on the $17.4 million project by fall 2022.