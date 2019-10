AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department announced there will be full main lane closures on I-35 between St. Elmo Road and Stassney Lane from 10 p.m. Thursday Oct. 31 until 5 a.m. Friday Nov. 1.

According to APD, traffic will be forced to exit via Stassney Lane, exit 229. Direct connect ramps from both eastbound and westbound State Highway 71 to I-35 will be closed during this time period as well.

For more information on closures and traffic, visit txdot.gov.