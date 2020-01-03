City of Austin to launch pilot program to free up on-street parking

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is ready to launch a pilot program aimed at freeing up on-street parking spots.

A resolution passed in 2018 directed the City Manager to find out how to get construction workers to take up fewer spots downtown. Surveys were held for months.

A taskforce assigned to the problem looked over the data and is now proposing a 2-3 year pilot program.

When a general contractor submits the city’s right-of-way permit, they must also include a parking mitigation plan.

The plan includes the number of parking spots needed, agreements with private parking companies, and transportation plans.

