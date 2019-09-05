City of Austin launches website to offer transportation solutions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Transportation has launched a new website with the goal of giving information about available transportation options.

According to a release from the Austin Transportation Department, GetThereATX.com consolidates information for various transportation modes like biking, transit, walking and shared rides. The site also provides information about transportation programs and policies.

The Get There ATX website team will also support the City of Austin’s Transportation Demand Management Program which provides suggestions about how to reduce drive-alone car trips and get more people to use public transportation.