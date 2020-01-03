City of Austin announces recommended changes to several railroad crossings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the City of Austin released recommendations for several railroad crossings to make them safer for people crossing the tracks on bicycles or scooters, pedestrians and people using assisted mobility devices.

Specifically, these four crossings were recommended for changes:

At Lamar Boulevard and Airport Boulevard, the crossing is part of a corridor improvement project. Those in charge have been instructed to come up with needed safety improvements.

At Rosewood Avenue near North Pleasant Valley Road, the city will start asking for public feedback next month. Currently the crossing is at an angle that is not within proper guidelines and could be altered.

The crossing at MoPac Frontage Road near Gracy Farms Lane has a lack of sidewalk connections across the tracks. The city will coordinate with TxDOT and others to make it safer.

At Stassney Lane near Crockett High School, the city wants to offer a physical barrier to protect cyclists and scooter riders.

The Austin Transportation Department says it’s also evaluating interim signage options at the approaches to some of the crossings. It’s estimated that the assessment will take another 6 to 12 months.

An online survey for public feedback will be launched in the coming days.