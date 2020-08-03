City breaks ground on Anderson Mill Road mobility bond improvement project

The City of Austin broke ground on the biggest project to date from the 2016 Mobility Bond, improvements to Anderson Mill Road. (City of Austin photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council member Jimmy Flanagan will talk about Austin’s biggest project so far from the 2016 Mobility Bond at 10:30 a.m. Monday via videoconference.

Improvements to Anderson Mill Road between U.S. Highway 183 and Spicewood Parkway are slated to cost $8 million, and construction is scheduled to last up to 18 months, the Austin Transportation Department says.

When the bond was passed by voters in 2016, the Anderson Mill Road improvements were penciled in at $5.5 million.

The improvements are designed to “enhance safety for all road users,” and it began as a grassroots, community-led effort to address safety and mobility along the road, the city says.

Due to restrictions against large gatherings and social distancing considerations, the city recorded a small ground breaking ceremony and posted it Friday on YouTube.

We will stream the videoconference on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page.