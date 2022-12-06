AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Tuesday identified the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in central Austin.

The woman who died was Courtney Lopez, 28, according to APD.

The crash took place Saturday just before 9 p.m. in the 500 block of East 51st Street. That’s near Bruning and Evans Avenues.

APD said Lopez crashed into a tree in a house’s backyard. She died at the scene.

A passenger riding with Lopez was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, APD said.

This is Austin’s 103rd deadly crash of 2022, resulting in 107 deaths so far this year, according to APD.

Anyone with details about this crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.