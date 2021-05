AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS as well as police and fire departments are responding to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Tuesday morning.

According to ATCEMS, one person is being taken to the hospital after the crash in the 5700 block of Burnet Road. Medics have performed CPR on the patient.

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.