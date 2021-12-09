LIVE: Diesel spill on I-35, closures near downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A diesel fuel spill on the southbound upper deck of I-35 as well as the frontage road near downtown Austin is slowing down traffic.

The Austin Fire Department warned drivers about backups, as crews respond to clean up the spill that’s affecting the upper portion of the interstate and the frontage road below. Firefighters reported this happening close to 4400 South I-35, which is located directly south of U.S. 290 in central Austin.

Firefighters said the fuel leak has now been stopped, but the frontage road is closed because of the cleanup and cars on the upper deck are being redirected.

Leak has been stopped but the entire southbound frontage road is closed while crews continue cleanup. pic.twitter.com/GzucdLCUf5 — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) December 9, 2021

The fire department asked people to watch for first responders working in that area.

KXAN will share updates on road conditions, as more information becomes available about the diesel spill and ensuing cleanup.