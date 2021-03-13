APD identifies Corvette driver killed in early February crash in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the driver who died following a crash last month in which he sideswiped a rideshare car and hit telephone poles in central Austin.

APD said he is Felipe Chavez-Salinas. He was 34-years-old.

APD said the crash happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 7 in the 2900 block of San Gabriel Street. The Corvette Chavez-Salinas was driving was going at a high speed when it sideswiped a Ford Explorer and hit two telephone poles and another parked, unoccupied car.

Chavez-Salinas was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one else was hurt, according to APD.